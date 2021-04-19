Charles Geschke, Adobe Co-Founder, Dies At 81

- Advertisement -

The co-founder of Adobe, Charles “Chuck” Geschke, passed away last Friday at the age of 81, Adobe confirmed.

Charles Geschke a pioneer in the history of computing

During his career, Chuck Geschke supervised the operations of Adobe while launching groundbreaking innovations including image editing software, Photoshop, along with ubiquitous file formats like PDF.

The story of Adobe has long been intertwined with Manzana, including a $ 2.5 million investment from Apple in 1985 that led to the creation of a PostScript driver for Apple, the LaserWriter.

“I thought of the world of Charles”, said Del Yocam, Apple’s first major operator and a member of Adobe’s board of directors from 1981 to 2009. “Chuck was the operational side of the company and the Adobe co-founder John Warnock, was the strategic side of the company. He was an outspoken, straightforward, ‘salt of the earth’ engineer who never let Adobe’s success get to his head. It was the necessary balance for John’s strategic genius. “

Geschke met Warnock at Xerox PARC, the legendary Silicon Valley research center that also helped develop the GUI. Geschke and Warnock left Xerox to found Adobe in 1982, initially creating the Adobe PostScript programming language. PostScript helped make desktop publishing possible. In 1985, Apple invested in the company to use PostScript for Apple’s revolutionary LaserWriter printer.

Adobe and Apple were very close

The new generations can think about Apple and Adobe as great rivals due to the famous “open letter” of Steve Jobs to the company, but the reality is that during much of their histories in one way or another the two companies have been interconnected.

Although the Macintosh it was impressive, it took desktop publishing to start becoming a sales powerhouse. The LaserWriter, which shipped with PostScript, desktop publishing turbocharger became PostScript the language of choice for graphical output in printing applications in the process.