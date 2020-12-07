Charli D’Amelio: This is the woman who first had 100 million Tik-Tok followers

Charli D’Amelio is the most successful teenager on Tik Tok. The 16-year-old American was the first person to have 100 million followers on the short video platform – in just one and a half years. We take a look at the portrait to see who she is and why she is so popular.

After Bella Poarch recorded the most successful Tik-Tok video, another creator is now in focus. The American Charli D’Amelio was the first person to have 100 million followers on the short video platform. In doing so, she doesn’t do much different than everyone else.

Since she signed up 18 months ago, D’Amelio has been posting typical dance and lipsync videos in which she dances to certain song snippets or moves her lips.

In July 2019, D’Amelio shared a dance video in which another creator showed her a choreography and she danced it afterwards. The clip went viral and made the teen a tik-tok star.

Why is Charli D’Amelio so successful on Tik Tok?

A year and a half later, the 16-year-old girl has by far the most followers on the platform. Behind her is the four-year-old American Addison Rae Easterling with just 69.9 million followers.

D’Amelio doesn’t seem to do anything differently than other creators and yet she is of all people so successful. The US broadcaster NBC News she said in 2019: “It’s so crazy when I think about it. Why do people follow me? What do I do differently from others? ”

She thinks the Tik-Tok algorithm likes something about her. Based on this, users receive post suggestions from creators that they have not yet followed. This is how her 100 million followers must have discovered her.

Charli D’Amelio becomes famous and markets himself

Thanks to her strong Tik-Tok presence, stars and media have also become aware of the girl. D’Amelio was allowed to dance with the singer Bebe Rexha in the opening act of a Jonas Brothers show and appear in a music video by Jennifer Lopez.

So even more fans became aware of the teenager. Similar to Kim Kardashian, she is now known for her fame. She and her family are now using this to market themselves.

Her sister Divie D’Amelio operates a Tik-Tok account with 44 million followers. And the parents of the two also present themselves under the name “The D’Amelios”. They even have their own YouTube series, podcast and product line.

The book “Essentially Charli” should also appear this year.

Charli D’Amelio earns millions – and forgets her manners

In August 2020 the magazine Forbes also published that D’Amelio is one of the seven highest-earning teenagers on Tik Tok.

According to this, thanks to advertising contracts with the confectionery chain Dunkin Donuts and the clothing brand Hollister, among others, she is said to have already made four million US dollars. Her sister is also said to have earned $ 2.9 million in this way.

However, the money seemed to have already gone to D’Amelio’s head. She published a YouTube video in which she grimaced behind a family chef and then demanded chicken nuggets from him.

The influencer received a lot of criticism for her disrespect and then apologized for her behavior in a live video. The situation was a misunderstanding and she was only human, were her words.