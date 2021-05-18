charlie bit my finger video is up for auction, disappears from youtube

The makers of the video announced this in the title of their video and on a special website . The video is one of the most watched videos on YouTube with more than 881 million views.

It is not the first internet hit to be auctioned as NFT, but the first to disappear completely from the internet after the auction. The video auction will take place on May 22, as ‘Charlie bit my finger – again!’ has been on YouTube for exactly 14 years. It will be removed from the video platform on May 23rd.