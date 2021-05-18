charlie bit my finger video is up for auction, disappears from youtube

The much-watched YouTube video ‘Charlie bit my finger – again!’ will be auctioned as a non-fungible token (NFT). Once the video is sold, it will disappear from YouTube forever.
The makers of the video announced this in the title of their video and on a special website . The video is one of the most watched videos on YouTube with more than 881 million views.
It is not the first internet hit to be auctioned as NFT, but the first to disappear completely from the internet after the auction. The video auction will take place on May 22, as ‘Charlie bit my finger – again!’ has been on YouTube for exactly 14 years. It will be removed from the video platform on May 23rd.
In the 56-second video, 3-year-old Harry is quietly watching television with his 1-year-old brother Charlie. Harry decides to put his finger in Charlie’s mouth, after which Charlie bites it – and Harry repeatedly says the legendary words ‘Charlie bit my finger’.
The protagonists are now 17 and 15 years old and ‘are delighted to welcome others to become part of their story’. The winner of the auction will also have the opportunity to record their own parody with the main characters of the video.