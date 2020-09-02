Latest news

Charlie McConalogue from Donegal has been named Minister for Agriculture

By Brian Adam
The Fianna Fáil TD will be the third agriculture minister in the last few months
Charlie Mcconalogue From Donegal Has Been Named Minister For Agriculture

The Fianna Fáil TD will be the third agriculture minister in the last few months

Charlie McConalogue from Donegal has been named Minister for Agriculture

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has been chosen as the new Minister for Agriculture.

He was nominated in the Dáil this afternoon.

The Fianna Fáil TD has been the third person to take up the post in recent months.

James Browne, a Wexford TD from Wexford, will replace McConalogue as minister of state in the Department of Justice.

McConalogue has a farming background from Glendale, Donegal and has been a TD since 2011.

The vacancy has existed since Dara Calleary resigned as agriculture minister last month for attending the controversial dinner of the Houses of the Oireachtas Golf Club in Clifden, Galway.

He had only spent 37 days in the job. In July Barry Cowen resigned from the ministry after 17 days over a controversy surrounding drink driving.

The Dáil is sitting again in the evening after the summer recess. We are returning to Leinster House two weeks earlier than planned. Leaders’ questions will be followed in the afternoon by a debate on new legislation being introduced to tackle the public health crisis.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said the new legislation is about giving gardaí extra powers that would allow them to close a pub for a month in the event that the publican refuses to comply with public health rules.

The new legislation would pave the way for the reopening of pubs where food is not available, the Justice Minister said.

Opening Dáil proceedings today, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl referred to the controversy surrounding the dinner hosted by the Houses of the Oireachtas Golf Club in Clifden last month.

The controversy over the Houses of the Oireachtas Golf Club has been caused by “the derision of the crowd… arrogance… or both”, says Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl in the Dáil. The golf club is not an official association of the Houses of the Oireachtas, he said, and said it should be abolished.

