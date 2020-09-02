Charlie McConalogue, a Fianna Fáil TD from Donegal, is to be nominated as Minister for Agriculture in the Dáil this afternoon.

He will succeed Dara Calleary who resigned last month for attending a controversial event at a hotel in Clifden, Co. Galway that breached Government Covid-19 restrictions.

Charlie McConalogue was Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesman until the coalition was formed at the end of June.

He was then appointed Minister of State at the Department of Justice. James Browne, a Wexford TD from Wexford, will take his place in that department.

Charlie McConalogue is from Glendale in Inishowen. His surname – Mac Dhónaill Óig – belongs specifically to those of that country.