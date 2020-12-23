Entertainment

Charlotte McKinney, Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski’s beach day, Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley’s passionate kiss: celebrities in one click

By Brian Adam
Although it is winter in the United States, Miami has high temperatures that allow its citizens to take advantage of the beach and the sea. Such was the case with Candice Swanepoel. The model wore a swimsuit from her Tropic of C collection
Romantic vacations. The Brazilian singer Anitta traveled with her boyfriend to Tulum, Mexico. The couple enjoyed the beach and also a stay with friends
Charlotte McKinney traveled with her boyfriend Nathan Kostechko to Miami for Christmas. In addition, he took advantage of the high temperatures to enjoy the beach and the sun Fun family vacations. Sofia Richie traveled with her father, Lionel Richie, and her brother Miles to Saint Barth. There, they spent the day on a yacht and the model was encouraged to ride a jet ski
Romance confirmed. Shia LaBeouf was seen having a passionate kiss with actress and model Margaret Qualley. The 34-year-old actor went to find the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell at the Los Angeles airport and they were photographed during the romantic reunion on his truck Holidays and entertainment. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner traveled to Mammoth Lakes, California, to enjoy the popular ski slope where they will stay for the next few days. The couple were seen walking through the city in suits prepared for skiing in the cold temperatures. In addition, they wore their mask Relax moment. Thalía enjoyed a yoga session on the balcony of her new apartment in the luxurious The Four Seasons building in Miami. The Mexican singer was seen performing different poses and resting in the privacy of her home Elle Macpherson was seen doing some shopping in a Miami mall accompanied by her son Flynn Busson. According to the local press, when they recognized her, many customers of the store approached her to ask for photographs and autographs, trying to maintain social distance She wanted to go unnoticed. Kate Hudson rode her bike through the streets of Brentwood, California, and tried to cover her face when she saw that there were photographers. The actress wore a green outfit with a hood and mask, but it was not enough for her not to be recognized (Photos: The Grosby Group)

