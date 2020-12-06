ChaseApp, a cloud file finder for Windows and Mac

The storage of data on hard drives and computerized devices became the solution for information management. However, this created new needs and thus we came to the popular cloud storage. But there are dozens of these services and we can have accounts in each of them and this complicates the tasks related to the search for elements. That is why we will present you with a file browser in the cloud that will improve your productivity.

Its name is ChaseApp and it is capable of linking to various storage services and searching for files.

A search engine for your files in the cloud

If we have many files stored in the cloud, it will be a bit difficult to find them quickly at certain times. In addition, this always leaves us depending on the browser as a gateway to our accounts in cloud storage services. This requires that we have some way to concentrate everything in the same place to search for files in the cloud quickly and effectively.

It is precisely what ChaseApp offers with its functions, you install it on your operating system and you will be able to link with all the storage services you use. In this way, the tool reduces the effort of searching for a file, speeding up the process.

The ChaseApp interface is based on a simple bar where we will type a keyword to start a search. Its operation and way of use is quite simple, so to start, the first thing you should do is start logging into the services you use. The app is compatible with Gmail, Google Drive, Notion, Dropbox, Teams and more.

Additionally, if a service that you use does not appear, you can register it manually, to also concentrate the information you have there. This will allow you to have your documents always at hand, a simple search away, from your computer.

If you have many cloud storage services and many documents to manage, this bar will be very helpful.

To prove it, follow this link.

.