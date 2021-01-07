Chaton a fast video calling service between two people

- Advertisement -

Calling over the Internet is becoming increasingly popular, taking advantage of the same wave that promoted the use of Zoom and other services. This has made the distances between people who do not share the same geographical location shorter and accessibility to communication is immediate. In that sense, we want to present you a service that focuses on making quick video calls between two people.

His name is Chaton and it will be enough to enter the website and share the link with the other user, to start a conversation through voice and video.

Quick video calls for two

Videoconferencing became very popular during 2020 and so dozens of services emerged to do them. Although these same services allow one-to-one communication, the mechanism of use is the same as that of videoconferencing. In that sense, we do not have any tool that allows us to establish immediate communication with another person. That is why the Chaton service is so interesting, allowing the creation of quick video calls for conversations between two.

In this way, if you need immediate assistance or urgently talk with another person, you only have to complete two simple steps. In addition, it should be noted that Chaton is a completely free service and does not require registration processes.

To start using Chaton, head over to the website and you will immediately be greeted by the workspace. At the top you will have a blue bar with several buttons on the right side. Click on the “+” button and grant the permissions to your camera and microphone. Immediately, the “Room ID” field will appear in the upper left that you will have to share with the other person and that’s it.

Upon entering, they will be able to start chatting without a time limit and without the need for payments or registration processes. Chaton is a perfect mechanism for quick video calls between two people, so if you have a need like this, don’t hesitate to give it a try.

To go to Chaton, follow this link.

