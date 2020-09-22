Cheap and with good design: this is the new Smart TV presented by Xiaomi

When Xiaomi presented its first Mi TV projects back in 2013, many did not think that they would be able to break through so many giants that compete in that market, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, etc. But now that more than seven years have passed since the announcement of its first plans, it seems clear that it has become one of the companies to watch.

The pity is that these TVs arrive with droppers in Spain, Unlike other territories where the Chinese distribute and whose smart tv reaches the stores with greater speed, like India. But hey, we will settle for thinking that at some point in the next few months we will have the opportunity to get one of these Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, which offer as good a design as a price.

Two models at unbeatable prices

This new Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, which has been presented a few hours ago by the Asian company, it is a smart tv that draws attention, at first glance, for offering a very elaborate design, with very small edges and an overall design that seems to take a leap within the company’s budget range. Not surprisingly, these types of thin finishes are more common among televisions that cost considerably more than this Mi TV 4A.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition.

The first thing to say is that will be sold in two size configurations: a small 32-inch, and a larger 42-inch. Undoubtedly, there will be many users who are short of those amounts, so they will have to wait to see if Xiaomi decides to expand this new range a little more. Of course, as far as resolution is concerned, don’t expect a lot of waste: HD Ready (1,386×768 pixels) for the smallest model and FullHD for the largest, quad-core processors with 1GB of RAM and eight internal storage, in addition 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD.

When it comes to connectivity, We will have three HDMI ports, two USB and one Ethernet, plus another for optical sound output, S / PDIF, and a 3.5mm minijack. to plug in our wired helmets. Of course it has wifi, bluetooth and an installation of Android TV 9 with Xiaomi customization layer. Logically, you will have access to a good part of the catalog of apps in the Google Play Store and, in addition to all the above, its great claim is the price. Aim: 155 euros for the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, and 365 for the 42-inch.