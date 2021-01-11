Check the security of your Android device with CONAN Mobile

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Digital security issues are very important for any user of a smartphone or a computer today. If we look directly at smartphones, we can see them as databases of personal information that we carry everywhere and that we use on a daily basis. In that sense, it is necessary to have security levels that allow us to protect the information correctly. Therefore, we want to present you a powerful application that will check the security of your Android device.

Its name is CONAN Mobile and its operation is based on the analysis of the device to show us security flaws and correct them.

How good is your Android security? CONAN Mobile will tell you

The security aspects of our devices are not limited to having a strong password or a pattern that nobody knows. The WiFi networks to which we connect, the activity of the Bluetooth connection, the access permissions of each app you use, there are multiple security factors. Although it is a bit complicated that as users we know everything that it covers, CONAN Mobile comes to give us a hand.

This application has been designed by the National Institute of Cybersecurity of the Spanish Government, in order to help users manage the privacy and security of their computers. To achieve this, it performs a deep analysis in the configuration of the equipment and in the results it shows the faults that we have and how to solve them.

This analysis will be the first thing that the application will execute when it is installed and it has two modes: basic and complete. After a few seconds, CONAN Mobile will show the results divided into different sections: configuration, apps, permissions, etc. By touching each section, you will be able to access the solution that is simply to activate or deactivate services. In this part the app also supports us, taking us directly to the menu in question.

CONAN Mobile is a very useful application for all users, considering that privacy and security are vital factors for our data. If you want to have a completely secure Android device, run the analysis immediately to verify that everything is fine.

To prove it, follow this link.

.