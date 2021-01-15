Cherry, Tom Holland’s new movie already has a trailer

- Advertisement -

A new week ends and thus we reach the middle of the first month of this new year 2021, a year in which we continue with the health crisis but it does not turn out to be an impediment to have a good time at homeFor this reason, today we are telling you about the new Apple TV + Cherry production, starring Tom Holland, which promises to be excellent.

With “Cherry”, Apple TV + expands its limited, but very good catalog, the film starring Holland joins several other Apple TV + films, including “Hala”, “The Banker” and “Greyhound”In addition to this, it is worth mentioning that Apple has ordered a two-part documentary that will focus on Oprah Winfrey that will narrate 25 years of American history through the lens of its famous talk show.