Chess Opener, to analyze chess openings from the web

Chess lovers have many online projects that they can use to entertain themselves, improve and analyze their techniques. There are so many that years ago we dedicated an exclusive category for this type of project, Online Chess.

The years go by and the projects continue to appear, and today we are presented with one specialized in openings.

This is Chess Opener, a fantastic project in which we can use the top search engine to find openings of all kinds. If you put «what in«, For example, you will have openings made with that name, and its movements will be shown on the board.

Once we have the opening on the screen, we can select the games that have used it, seeing if they have won, tied or lost using that opening. It is possible to navigate through the plays using the lower controls, analyzing how each player has reacted to the initially defined opening.

We can also turn the board around, as well as give up that game to go back to another that uses the same opening or jump to the search engine at any time to find another.

If we do not want to use the search engine, we can also start moving the figures on the initial board, and it will show us in the right panel which “famous” openings begin like this, which also helps to know the names of the movements that we usually use in the game. day to day.

An excellent project for learn by watching games already playedNot to play against other people or to play against the computer.