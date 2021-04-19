ChessUp, the perfect smart chess board to teach your children to play

- Advertisement -

Chess games are one of the most popular on mobile phones or tablets, where easy to play thanks to touch screens and multiplayer options online. Now, for those who profess a deep admiration for this sport, there is nothing that comes close to the experience of actually moving the pieces, touching them with the fingers on a good checkered board.

ChessUp chess board. Jeff Wigh

The problem is that so far no one had known how to find the key to unite both worlds, the virtual with the real, in such a way that one of these boards allows us to move huge and well-designed chips, at the same time that we obtain all kinds of advice, help and recommendations. And that is precisely what ChessUp does, a complete chess set that goes way beyond the usual.

ChessUp chess board. Jeff Wigh

To teach and, above all, improve our game

One of the first tasks that can be carried out with this ChessUp is to teach the little ones thanks to the chip detection system that allows the board to tell us what the allowed movements are going to be. Thanks to a simple color system, we can know the quality of our decisions before moving a tile, and know in which case going to a certain square is a mistake or not. Hence, when lifting a horse, for example, we can see in green the successful movements, in red those that would show that we are a little clumsy and the blue ones for which they will be a blunder of strategy.

ChessUp chess board. Jeff Wigh

Behind ChessUp are some of the most renowned players on the international scene, who have trained the machine behind this board. Thus, we can face the artificial intelligence that it carries within, regulating the level of complexity, and have it as a fierce opponent or on our side, as a master patient who teaches us some of the most complex master moves. The level of difficulty, as always, is set by us while we try to progress in our level of play.

In addition, it comes with an application that you can use on your tablet to play online with millions of people around the world, to whom you can show what your real level of play is. You have this ChessUp in the crowdfunding phase, already completed in its economic objectives, and you can still buy it at a price of 207 euros at change, with delivery date for November of this year.

