Childhood experts and consumer groups asked Facebook to discard its “Instagram for children” project

In March, Facebook confirmed that it is working on a project that would give rise to a special version of Instagram for kids, which would give children under 13 the possibility of making supervised and limited use of the platform.

In response, a letter to Facebook was made public, issued by a group of 35 consumer defense associations, together with 64 childhood experts who signed individually. The text contains a petition for the company to dismiss this initiative.

Collective request to stop the creation of an “Instagram Kids”

The petition was spearheaded by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, a US organization dedicated to protecting children in digital environments. Through its website, was released a 10 page letter which sets out the grounds of the signatories to submit this request. Also, through the same portal, a collective petition, which seeks to collect additional signatures from other Internet users adhering to the cause.

The issuing group of this letter, based on recent studies, affirms that exposure to social networks at an early age can influence their personal development and activate certain dangers. “Instagram, in particular, exploits young people’s fear of getting lost and their peer approval desire to encourage children and teens to constantly check their devices and share photos with their followers”, points to part of the letter.

In these spaces, having a greater exposure or presenting indicators of popularity in the network, can originate in social or self-imposed pressures. This problem, common in the young audience of the platform, could be presented in a more aggressive way in a younger audience, as raised in the letter. “The platform’s relentless focus on appearance, self-presentation and branding presents challenges for the privacy and well-being of teens. Younger children are even less equipped to deal with these challenges as they are learning to navigate social interactions, friendships, and their inner sense of strengths and challenges during this crucial window of development., mentions another fragment of the text.

The petition also emphasizes other types of collateral effects of early excessive exposure to screen use that Instagram would eventually awaken in its new target audience. Lower quality of sleep, reduced psychological well-being, and the potential to develop depression, suicidal thoughts, or obesity.

Another worrying indicator mentioned in the letter is the publication of sexualized content on the networks, a growing trend in adolescents, used as a way to attract more attention, underestimating the associated risks, such as exposure to bullying situations or other even more serious scenarios. .

In addition, the algorithmic recommendation of content, a key element of Instagram for the circulation of content, also ignited the alerts of the groups issuing the petition, since the biased manipulation of these recommendations could be used to take advantage of the fact that minors are generally “Highly persuasive”, according to the signatories.

For its part, Facebook for the moment defends its proposal, claiming that there are already minors using Instagram with false ages and that other companies have already implemented similar solutions, such as TikTok and its parental controls. In this case, the responsibility for the control of certain aspects of the activity of minors on Instagram, if this proposal materializes, would pass directly to the parents, under a dynamic similar to that of Messenger Kids.

This possible new version of Instagram was only reviewed one project. However, the impact of the announcement reached higher levels like this one. There is still time to see what direction this will end up taking.