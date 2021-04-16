Children’s advocates ask Zuckerberg to undo plans for a children’s Instagram

- Advertisement -

A group of organizations that defend children’s rights has sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg requesting that he undo plans to create an Instagram platform aimed at the children’s community, specifically those under 13 years of age.

This alliance is made up of approximately 100 organizations from different countries. In particular, by people from Australia, Africa, Europe and North America. Institutions that stand out for defending human rights and protecting children from cultural impact have even joined this initiative. We talk about the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood.

The request comes days after the BuzzFeed medium published a report noting that Facebook works on a version of Instagram aimed at children. In effect, this generated criticism, to show the letter sent by these organizations to Zuckerberg.

“Instagram exploits the fear of young people to miss something”

In the letter, the defenders point to Instagram to exploit “the fear of young people to miss something.” As well as seeking the “approval of their peers” through their publications. Certainly, there is truth in these words.

Today, both young people and adults strive to publish relevant content to gain likes and look good to other users. There are even posts that do not match your personality. In part, out of fear of losing followers and being mocked by this critical community.

“Facebook’s long history of exploiting young people and putting them at risk makes the company particularly unsuitable as a custodian of a social messaging and photo-sharing site for children… In short, a children’s Instagram site will subject young children to a number of serious risks and will offer little benefit to families, ”the letter says.

Instagram works to improve the privacy and safety of teenagers

Until now, the social platform has been updating its policies in order to guarantee the privacy and security of its youth community. It launched a tool that prevents adults with “suspicious compartments” from interacting with adolescents through DM.

While Instagram’s efforts appear to be geared toward ensuring the safety of children and teens, these advocates aren’t really convinced. For now, we can only wait to see how this letter influences the company’s decisions. Will Instagram launch a children’s version?

