Chimera Painter, the Google AI that draws fantastic creatures

In video games and animated television series there are many examples of fantastic creatures whose designs are truly impressive. Creating this type of material can be difficult not only because of the creativity and skill that it deserves, but because of the technical knowledge that is required. However, we live in a time where processes are usually available to everyone and Google has succeeded in this case.

To do this, they bring a new development called Chimera Painter where you just have to draw your fantastic creature and the AI ​​will be in charge of interpreting and representing it.

Google helps you draw fantastic creatures

Lovers of design and art for video games or animations may be familiar with these types of creations. Drawing a chimera requires a very high level of creativity and technique and in that sense, Google seeks to incline this matter more towards creativity, leaving the technical aspect in your hands. In this way, Chimera Painter works under a machine learning model capable of generating impressive models from simple drawings that can be output from Paint.

The Chimera Painter interface is very intuitive and comprehensive, presenting a large panel with options, the work area, and a preview.

When we enter, we will be presented with a predefined drawing and 3 additional options, at the top of the work area. Additionally, you will have the possibility to load your own sketches from the computer to transform them.

On the left side you will have a panel with the different parts of your chimera and it will only be a matter of clicking them to work on them. When you finish making all the strokes you want, click on “Transform” and after a few seconds you will see the figure generated on the right side.

Chimera Painter is a huge advance that brings Artificial Intelligence to the area of ​​digital illustration. Creating fantastic creatures in this way is Google’s first step towards generating more of a wizard than a drawing tool. If you like this area of ​​design and art, do not hesitate to give Chimera Painter a try, which will surely catch you for a good time.

To prove it, follow this link.

.