China and India agree to withdraw troops from disputed border area

Moscow: China and India have agreed on a five-point agenda to withdraw troops from the disputed border area and ease border tensions.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Jiechi and Indian Foreign Minister SJ Shankar met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Moscow, Russia, for two hours. Agreed on a five-point agenda to end

According to a joint statement issued on the sidelines of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of China and India, the two countries agreed that the recent border tensions are not in the interest of both the countries. Troops from both countries will withdraw from the disputed border area.