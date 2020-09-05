China confidently launched its “secret” spacecraft

According to what was reported by “Xinhua News” – one of the main news agencies Chinese – at the first light of dawn on 4 September (Italian time) an LM-2F rocket was launched from the Jiunquan spaceport, carrying on board a “secret” vehicleprobably equipped with reusable technology.

It is not the first time that the China it maintains a certain reserve about its space program and its space tests. It was anyway an unexpected departure that of the “Long March 2F” launcher (the main rocket of the Chinese space program), carrying a unknown cargo. No details of the mission are known except the “return” destination of the cargo. This suggests that most likely a reusable spacecraft is hidden in the payload fairing, probably inspired by the already well-known US Boeing X-37.

The technology is confidential and no comments have been made other than a single official statement: “After a period of in-orbit operations, the spacecraft will return to its intended landing site in China. During the flight it will test reusable technologies, providing technological support for the peaceful use of space“What intrigued more than usual was the extraordinary presence of security measures at the launch site. A level so higher than normal, it even prevents the photos taken by those present from appearing on social media.

However, knowing the Chinese space program and the privacy in general of the People’s Republic of China, it is quite obvious that this is not some kind of “impossible” vehicle, but it all falls within the protocols and modus operandi of the agency of the rising sun. It is also known that it is not the first reusable vehicle experiment that China plans over the years (it had also tried in the 80s-90s, trying to emulate NASA’s Shuttle Program, but always ending up in nothing. made due to the technological backwardness of the country). It seems that this time the finish line is close, thus justifying all the secrecy of the case, and we hope it will be shown soon as a new spacecraft.

Among the various recent space launches we have also witnessed the return in splendid shape of the Italian launcher VEGA.