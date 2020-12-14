Tech News

China fines Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings for breach of antitrust law

By Brian Adam
China, like the United States, is also putting a strong hand to counteract the advance of companies that fall into monopolistic practices. The Asian country fined companies Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings for not properly managing past acquisitions.

China, through the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), imposed a respective fine of $ 76,464 (500,000 yuan) on Alibaba, China Literature – supported by Tencent – and Shenzhen Hive Box. This amount represents the maximum amount that can be applied to a company for falling into these practices, according to the 2008 antitrust law of the Asian organization.

The fine is given, because the e-commerce company had invested 692 million dollars in Intime in 2014 and later 2.6 billion dollars to privatize it. A characteristic action of monopolistic companies.

The same case applies for China Literature and the acquisition of New Classics Media in 2018. As well as for Shenzhen Hive Box, and the purchase of China Post Smart Logistics.

As can be seen, the penalties imposed are relatively small. However, SAMR said that this is “a signal to society that antitrust supervision in the Internet field will be strengthened.”

SAMR will also investigate Huya Inc and DouYu International

The State Administration of Market Regulation indicated that it will investigate Huya Inc and DouYu International. Live game streaming firms, where Tencent is a strong and important investor and whose negotiations were announced in October this year.

So far, China Literature has been the only company to respond immediately to the notification sent by SAMR. This stated that it would abide by the indications and “that it would carry out the relevant compliance work.”

Following the news, Alibaba and Tencent shares fell on the Hong Kong stock exchange. On the one hand, Alibaba closed with a fall of 2.6% and Tencent with 2.9%.

Thus, these actions carried out by SAMR mark the beginning of what the Asian government wants to apply against these types of companies.

