Latest newsTop Stories

China has also built space rocket launchers

By Brian Adam
0
2
The 'Long March 11' rocket successfully flew in 2019 from a space launcher floating in the sea. (Photo: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology)
China Has Also Built Space Rocket Launchers

Must Read

Apps

Play videos in Messenger to watch them with friends: this is Facebook’s new ‘Watch together’

Brian Adam - 0
Watching videos with several people is now possible thanks to Facebook Messenger: the application allows create video conferences with Facebook Watch video...
Read more
Tech News

Twitch goes fashion: Burberry will parade live on the Amazon platform

Brian Adam - 0
Burberry, in partnership with Twitch, the live video streaming service, invites its global community to follow fashion show of the new Spring / Summer...
Read more
Reviews

IKEA teams up with ASUS ROG to create its first range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories

Brian Adam - 0
IKEA already has smart speakers, home automation products and even augmented reality applications to decorate the house. Now the Swedish company...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon: 46% off a Samsung wireless soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
On this hot Monday in September, Amazon offers an interesting offer on one Samsung soundbar with 2.1 channels and 290W, on which it is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The 'Long March 11' rocket successfully flew in 2019 from a space launcher floating in the sea. (Photo: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology)

Beijing: To make the process of sending satellites and other equipment into space by rocket easier, safer and more efficient, China has begun building large ships, dubbed the “Eastern Aerospace Port” in the Western media.

It should be noted that in the last few years, China has made significant progress in the field of space flight and last year successfully launched a spacecraft on this part of the moon which is always in the opposite direction from the earth.

website “Space News” China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China’s largest defense company, has been tasked with developing a “sea-floating space rocket launcher.” Possibly such small space launchers have been completed.

Wang Xiaojun, head of the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, said China had made “significant progress” in this regard.

China sent its first satellite into space in June 2019 with a naval space rocket launcher, according to a Space News report.

It was a meteorological satellite that was launched into space by launching a Long March 11 rocket on a launcher floating in the waters of the Yellow Sea (Yellow Sea). The second flight from the space launcher took place in the last days of last year, but it is not known what rocket was sent into space and which rocket was used.

It should be noted that it is considered better and safer to send a rocket into space from the sea because if the rocket explodes in the air, its fragments will likely fall into the sea and thus will not harm the human population.

Last year, Elon Musk, founder and chairman of SpaceX, also announced that his company would soon develop floating space launchers.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Bad weather destroyed Mohenjo-daro, mathematical evidence was found

Brian Adam - 0
New York: Experts have long considered the possibility that climate change may have wiped out Mohenjo-daro and its associated Indus Valley Civilization. ...
Read more
Top Stories

Close your Facebook and Instagram accounts and get a 120 120 reward

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: The Facebook administration has announced that users who close their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one to six weeks will be rewarded...
Read more
Top Stories

These beautiful dolls can be eaten!

Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: Russia's Delia Kabilova's main job is to make cakes, pastries, etc., but she has also given a new dimension to her craft: she...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©