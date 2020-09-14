China has also built space rocket launchers

Beijing: To make the process of sending satellites and other equipment into space by rocket easier, safer and more efficient, China has begun building large ships, dubbed the “Eastern Aerospace Port” in the Western media.

It should be noted that in the last few years, China has made significant progress in the field of space flight and last year successfully launched a spacecraft on this part of the moon which is always in the opposite direction from the earth.

website “Space News” China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China’s largest defense company, has been tasked with developing a “sea-floating space rocket launcher.” Possibly such small space launchers have been completed.

Wang Xiaojun, head of the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, said China had made “significant progress” in this regard.

China sent its first satellite into space in June 2019 with a naval space rocket launcher, according to a Space News report.

It was a meteorological satellite that was launched into space by launching a Long March 11 rocket on a launcher floating in the waters of the Yellow Sea (Yellow Sea). The second flight from the space launcher took place in the last days of last year, but it is not known what rocket was sent into space and which rocket was used.

It should be noted that it is considered better and safer to send a rocket into space from the sea because if the rocket explodes in the air, its fragments will likely fall into the sea and thus will not harm the human population.

Last year, Elon Musk, founder and chairman of SpaceX, also announced that his company would soon develop floating space launchers.