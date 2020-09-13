Tech News

China is building a floating spaceport to launch space rockets

By Brian Adam
0
0
China is building a floating spaceport to launch space rockets
China Is Building A Floating Spaceport To Launch Space Rockets

Must Read

Tech News

China is building a floating spaceport to launch space rockets

Brian Adam - 0
China has been really doing its utmost lately to carry out its space program. Indeed, just recently launched - before the United States...
Read more
Computing

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 no longer have secrets in terms of memory

Brian Adam - 0
Following the photos related to the RTX 3090, let's go back to talking about the upcoming video cards from NVIDIA, now coming soon. In particular,...
Read more
Apps

Ping Pong Fury, the most fun table tennis with online games and touch control

Brian Adam - 0
A new table tennis game has landed on the Android app store: Ping Pong Fury, a fun one-on-one multiplayer (PvP) title in which you...
Read more
Car Tech

Tesla superchargers are now slower in Europe, why?

Brian Adam - 0
The electric car manufacturer Tesla It is unrivaled in the industry. Whether it is for its Autopilot system, the most advanced in autonomous driving,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

China is building a floating spaceport to launch space rockets

China has been really doing its utmost lately to carry out its space program. Indeed, just recently launched – before the United States – its spacecraft to Mars. Not only that: the country is building a floating spaceport to launch its rockets off the coast of Haiyang city.

The “Eastern Aerospace Port” was developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the nation’s largest Chinese aerospace science and technology company. In addition to launching smaller rockets, the port will also be used for the construction and maintenance of rockets, satellites and other vehicles space.

They have been accomplished “substantial progress” in the construction of the port, as reported by SpaceNews last week. The country’s first sea launch took place in June 2019. A 20-meter “Long March” rocket was also launched on 11 March from a mobile launch pad in the Yellow Sea, carrying weather monitoring satellites. A second launch will take place before the end of the year from the same platform.

A launch in the middle of the ocean (as SpaceX also wants to do) would be much safer for all the infrastructures around. The accident that almost happened near a school in China is there testimony of the danger and unpredictability of some launches. Elon Musk’s company, for its part, is already planning these infrastructures in the middle of the sea, according to what is reported in some job advertisements.

Related Articles

Computing

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 no longer have secrets in terms of memory

Brian Adam - 0
Following the photos related to the RTX 3090, let's go back to talking about the upcoming video cards from NVIDIA, now coming soon. In particular,...
Read more
Apps

Ping Pong Fury, the most fun table tennis with online games and touch control

Brian Adam - 0
A new table tennis game has landed on the Android app store: Ping Pong Fury, a fun one-on-one multiplayer (PvP) title in which you...
Read more
Car Tech

Tesla superchargers are now slower in Europe, why?

Brian Adam - 0
The electric car manufacturer Tesla It is unrivaled in the industry. Whether it is for its Autopilot system, the most advanced in autonomous driving,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©