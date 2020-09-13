China is building a floating spaceport to launch space rockets

China has been really doing its utmost lately to carry out its space program. Indeed, just recently launched – before the United States – its spacecraft to Mars. Not only that: the country is building a floating spaceport to launch its rockets off the coast of Haiyang city.

The “Eastern Aerospace Port” was developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the nation’s largest Chinese aerospace science and technology company. In addition to launching smaller rockets, the port will also be used for the construction and maintenance of rockets, satellites and other vehicles space.

They have been accomplished “substantial progress” in the construction of the port, as reported by SpaceNews last week. The country’s first sea launch took place in June 2019. A 20-meter “Long March” rocket was also launched on 11 March from a mobile launch pad in the Yellow Sea, carrying weather monitoring satellites. A second launch will take place before the end of the year from the same platform.

A launch in the middle of the ocean (as SpaceX also wants to do) would be much safer for all the infrastructures around. The accident that almost happened near a school in China is there testimony of the danger and unpredictability of some launches. Elon Musk’s company, for its part, is already planning these infrastructures in the middle of the sea, according to what is reported in some job advertisements.