China tightens the fence on cryptocurrencies

These are not good times for cryptocurrencies. After the beginning of the year, in which everything seemed to point to unlimited growth, in recent weeks several events have been concatenated that, separately, could have had a certain impact on them, but that having occurred in such a short space In time, they have once again caused a large part of the population to wonder if the future of money is really in cryptocurrencies or, on the contrary, we are facing a phenomenon with an expiration date.

At the end of February, after months of uninterrupted rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fall. And I’m not talking about the usual fluctuations in any price, no, I’m talking about a major crash that, for those who have been following the evolution of cryptocurrencies for a long time, it sounded with a melody very similar to the one we already heard in 2017, when also after several years of rises and more rises, the price underwent a huge downward readjustment, which it did not cease until 2020.

After several days of decline, however, Bitcoin began a strong recovery that led the digital currency to reach the highest price in history, above $ 60,000 in mid-April. Although for some that was a good sign, many saw in that episode the best example of cryptocurrency volatilitys. The doubts that, for years now have accompanied Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., rose more than ever.

In a complementary way, the image of cryptocurrencies has also been affected by mining activity and the impact it has on the availability of graphics cards. The problem, at first, only affected the last generation, but the enormous growth of mining farms has caused the problem to spread to previous generations as well. Today it is extremely difficult to buy a graphics card, and users blame it on miners and, indirectly, on cryptocurrencies.

The miners, however, don’t have it too easy either, at least in China. And it is that already at the beginning of March, China advanced in its policies to prohibit mining in certain regions, specifically in which the price of electricity is more subsidized by the state.

And so we come to May, a month in which only one person, Elon Musk, has become the biggest enemy of cryptocurrencies. It all started with his appearance on Saturday Night Live, in which the increasingly eccentric billionaire wanted to collect the revenues from the support shown, months ago, to Dogecoin, a crypto that was born as a meme but that, in recent months, had experienced a huge growth. Musk’s appearance in the comic space was used, by many troll investors, to devalue her.

But worse is what happened with Bitcoin, and that is that Tesla announced that, for environmental reasons, would stop accepting Bitcoin payments. An announcement that caused a significant drop in its price, demonstrating the manipulation capacity that a single company can have on the value of a cryptocurrency. There is still much to investigate in this incident, but in the absence of these conclusions, what has become clear is that the stability of cryptocurrencies seems, today, a chimera.

And so we come to the current situation, with Bitcoin fighting to stop declining After more than a week of abyss, and this has been the moment chosen by the Chinese authorities to, as we can read in ZDNet, threaten to take even more energetic measures against Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Some measures that would be pushing some of the organizations that operate in the country to abandon it.

At the end of last week there was the first declaration, by a senior official in the Chinese government, of your intentions to crack down on cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin. He did not go into details about these plans, but the simple announcement that the government is considering taking measures against mining in its national territory has already been more than enough to scare several groups, which have already ceased their activities and would be a place to move to.

When assessing the effects that the Chinese government’s actions may have on Bitcoin and the rest of cryptocurrencies, it is important to remember that the Asian giant is currently concentrating no less than 75% of the capacity of global computing dedicated to mining.