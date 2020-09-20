China will launch a space mining robot in November

The Beijing-based private space mining company, Origin Space, will launch its first “space mining robot” in November, according to the pages of the IEEE Spectrum. The extractor robot will be placed on top of a Long March series rocket, product of decades of development of the Chinese space industry.

Many scientists have called for the solar system to be protected from such practices, but that has obviously not stopped global superpowers, particularly the US and China, from looking for ways to do so.. This technique, in the future, could become a common thing for the country but the robot, dubbed NEO-1, will not extract resources – for now – from any asteroid.

Its task in the Earth’s orbit will be to “verify and demonstrate multiple functions such as spacecraft orbital maneuvering, simulated capture of small celestial bodies, identification and control of intelligent spacecraft“, as Yu Tianhong, a co-founder of Origin Space, told IEEE Spectrum.

A separate optical telescope called Yuanwang-1, nicknamed “Little Hubble”, will be launched next year to identify suitable space extraction targets. China is not the only country determined to exploit resources in situ in space. Donald Trump, in fact, recently signed an executive order that encourages the extraction of resources on the Moon and asteroids.

NASA is currently pursuing mission concepts to explore the possibilities of mining asteroids and lunar craters.