China’s coup on Alibaba gives US clues about Amazon

China’s fine on Alibaba should be of concern to Amazon. The big tech They have eluded regulators for a number of reasons: one, in trying to identify market abuse, you first have to determine which market is. In 2020, Jeff Bezos told Congress that it competes in the general retail market, where it has less than a 4% share in the US. ecommerce, it has 40%, compared to the second, Walmart, with 7%.

The Chinese regulator put out its own program on Saturday. Says Alibaba’s peer group is online retail platforms, not the ecommerce business to consumer, as she had argued. But the agency insisted that offline stores are different: it said they are limited by location, tend to have higher operating costs and have less effective means of connecting merchants with consumers.

Data also played a key role in his opinion, as it would in a sober assessment of Amazon in the US: He said online platforms can use huge amounts of user information to target customers and personalize searches. He also noted that Alibaba is China’s largest listed cloud provider, helping its retail business.

Amazon has also been accused of profiting from the data. Third party merchants complain that you sell their products using information obtained from your platform. It is also the largest cloud provider in the US, and China’s arguments that network effects help Alibaba could apply to it as well.

Luckily for Bezos, there are differences. The US regime tends to focus only on prices, and the courts traditionally defend consumer welfare as the target of antitrust actions. Instead, the Chinese watchdog pointed to a more diffuse threat to social welfare. Jack Ma may also be an easy target after his criticism of Beijing. The Chinese government can afford to be creative in its approach. That is more difficult in the US.