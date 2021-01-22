Chinese antitrust men threaten financial ‘superapps’

- Advertisement -

The future of Chinese financial superapps has been called into question. The central bank is defining what is an unhealthy domain in specific terms of market share, while emphasizing the separation of digital payments from interest-bearing accounts. This complicates the cross-selling of more profitable financial services and threatens the business models of Ant (Alibaba) and Tencent.

Following Beijing’s abrupt crackdown on fintech, which derailed Ant’s € 30 billion public offering, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) more accurately spelled out its competition concerns on Wednesday .

If a non-bank operator controls more than half of a market, it will be subject to increased scrutiny. Similar guidelines will apply if the domain is split between two or three companies. China has more than 200 authorized payment providers, but Alipay of Ant and Tenpay of Tencent share the majority of non-bank online transactions. With the new regulations, they will be exposed to new regulatory measures.

The BPC’s attitude is also hardening against the integration of mobile payments and financial services. Ant and Tencent offer their customers free payments while trying to convince them to put unused balances in interest bearing accounts. Alibaba’s Yu’e Bao money market fund had about € 142 billion in assets under management in June, according to Fitch Ratings.

Although the new rulebook is a bit confusing, what is clear is that regulators want fintech companies that offer paid deposits to be supervised more like banks, with capital requirements. It is a reasonable approach given the increased liquidity risk. The question is how far China will go.

Users can no longer pay for items directly from Tencent’s Yu’e Bao or Ling Qian Tong, but if the transfers are instant it shouldn’t matter much. However, if regulators are determined to curb the movement of funds from financial to purchasing accounts, they would diminish the relative attractiveness of fintech wealth management offerings compared to traditional banks.

The problem is that the payments alone are not very lucrative. Ant, for example, charges merchants just 5 basis points for processing them. However, the so-called deposit rate, or the amount that is kept in the form of income, can be as high as 20% for the distribution of insurance policies. If that channel is restricted or blocked, digital wallets become less profitable, and superapps that integrate investment and payments become unviable.

