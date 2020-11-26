Chinese corporate ‘defaults’ air regional dirty laundry

The default of payments by Chinese state-owned companies is putting provinces like Henan under renewed pressure. The local government has trouble issuing debt, even as tax revenues remain low. Henan and his peers are mandated to create millions of jobs, but a credit crunch could hamper their ability to support China’s lopsided economic recovery.

Defaults are endemic in the North China Rust Belt region, but central Henan is not part of that battered group; it is the fifth largest regional economy (out of 34 total) in the country. So when one of its state-owned companies, Yongcheng Coal & Electricity, defaulted on € 128 million in bonds this month despite having a top-notch credit rating, it was a severe blow, especially when coupled with state-owned company defaults. from other areas.

The central bank injected 800 billion yuan (100 billion euros) into the interbank market to calm nerves, and authorities have launched an investigation into possible embezzlement.

Yield margins on AA and AAA rated corporate bonds widened sharply in reaction to the events, and have remained so. Henan has had to postpone at least 2.6 billion yuan (300 million euros) of bond issues this month.

In Qinghai province, a series of public company defaults in 2019 has increased fundraising costs for their peers by 1,600 basis points since May, according to an analysis by Guosheng Securities. This latest series of defaults could be a major headache for provinces that are still trying to shake off the impact of the pandemic. On paper, Henan’s economy grew again in the third quarter. But that was backed by a record amount of bond issuance, as land sales, normally the main source of local government revenue, plunged.

Henan had a fiscal deficit equivalent to almost 13% of GDP in the first three quarters, according to our calculations. Its public company earnings contracted 8% in the same period on average. At the same time, its off-balance sheet debt stood at more than 2 trillion yuan (250 million euros) in 2019, according to the Pengyuan rating agency. However, it has yet to create 1.1 million jobs this year in some way.

Chinese provinces are finding it difficult to stimulate activity through infrastructure spending, and although exports are healthy, domestic consumption has not returned yet. Beijing is cooling property speculation, so land sales could weaken further. If credit remains tight, local businesses desperate to refinance will suffer, and ambitious employment targets could also be missed.

