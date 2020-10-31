Latest newsTech NewsTop Stories

Chinese Iron Man engineer builds his own superhero jetpack

By Abraham
Iron Man
Iron Man

Abraham
An innovative Chinese made his dream of having his own superhero costume come true.

The Chinese Liu Dongsheng has built his own Iron Man jetpack . This should be able to fly almost 200 meters high and ten kilometers . The rocket backpack from the superhero film cost Liu almost 85,000 euros.

Hardcore fans imitate superheroes like Batman, Spider-Man and Iron Man

Superheroes have fascinated people for ages. Superhuman creatures who save other people’s lives with their heroic deeds know how to inspire the masses. It is not for nothing that most of the movies from the Marvel or DC Universe are a great commercial success. For most viewers, a visit to the cinema is enough to immerse themselves in the world of superheroes. People for whom this is not enough can play a video game or go to a superhero amusement park . And then there are the extreme fans who actually try to emulate their heroes. Examples of this is the Batmobile that is sold in Russia for just under 760,000 euroswas sold, or like a Chinese recently whoDream of having your own Iron Man costume has come true .

Rocket backpack flies 200 meters high and 10 kilometers

The Chinese Liu Dongsheng built his own rocket backpack within two years , according to the China News Service . Liu has invested almost 85,000 euros in his dream of being able to fly like Iron Man . Looking at the result, the investment seems to have been worth it. The jetpack can reach heights between 100 and 200 meters and cover a distance of an incredible five to ten kilometers . Unfortunately, Liu has only been able to fly three meters into the air so far, otherwise the safety risk is too great.

Make Iron Man Jetpack suitable for everyday life

The jetpack is based on a similar, already published Iron Man jetpack from the British company Gravity Industries. On each arm are two nozzles anchored at the back there is a fuel tank to supply the nozzles with energy. Liu plans to continuously develop the jetpack and make it suitable for everyday use . How an Iron Man jetpack could be suitable for everyday life is up to the imagination.

