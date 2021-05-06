chinese mobile games are gaining ground in the us

Mobile games have boomed as a result of the corona pandemic. After all, people prefer to stay at home to limit contact with others. What is striking is that games from Chinese developers are becoming increasingly popular in America.

App Store & Play Store

Total sales of all games in the US App Store and Google Play Store in the fourth quarter of 2020 were about $ 5.8 billion, 34% more than a year earlier. Chinese titles accounted for 20% of sales. In the top 100 most popular games, we saw 21 Chinese titles, accounting for $ 780 million in revenue. That is more than three times as many as two years earlier.

At the top rank are well-known Chinese titles, such as the first-person shooter Call of Duty (a collaboration between Tencent and Activision) and Tencent’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. But smaller Chinese studios are also nesting in the American market.

Mihoyo, a previously unknown Chinese developer, is causing a stir with the popular game Genshin Impact, an RPG with anime-like characters. It was the sixth most profitable mobile game in the US during the fourth quarter, with revenues in excess of $ 100 million.

Magic Tavern

Magic Tavern is the developer behind the puzzle game Project Makeover, one of the most installed mobile games in the US since late last year. Magic Tavern is seen as a pioneer. They were one of the first Chinese game developers to find success in the American casual gaming market.

Other popular games in the US also have links to China, even if they are not directly owned by a Chinese company. Shortcut Run and Roof Nails are by French developer Voodoo, who received a minority investment from Tencent last year. Tencent is also a strategic investor in Roblox, the gaming platform aimed at young gamers.