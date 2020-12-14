Chinese toy maker Pop Mart may surprise ... unpleasant

Latest news

By Brian Adam
Pop Mart’s blind toy boxes can surprise buyers and investors. The retailer’s share value doubled on its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, giving it a market capitalization of € 11.5 billion. Sales are skyrocketing in its domestic market. But its cousin to peers like Hasbro seems short-lived.

Its most popular toy, Molly, described by the company as “a cute little girl with distinctive watery lips and big lake blue eyes,” has helped create a cult following among loyal collectors: its registered members exceeded 3.6 million in June, compared to a million two years ago. The biggest draw, however, may be the so-called mystery blind boxes, which have driven recurring sales. Last year, more than half of its registered members purchased company products at least twice.

Friday’s success reflects the frenzy around this trend. In its exit to the market, the company raised 558 million euros at a valuation of more than 38 times the expected earnings for 2021, according to IFR, from Refinitiv. It is well above other manufacturers such as Hasbro and London-based Games Workshop, which trade at 20 and 29 times respectively.

It seems difficult to justify. Unlike the Power Rangers or Barbie, Molly and other beloved Pop Mart characters are practically unpublished outside of China: international sales accounted for slightly less than 3% of the company’s total revenue (103 million euros) in the first semester. And at home, it caters to a niche audience. Earnings growth has also been uneven. Net profit more than 60 times in 2018, but increased 24% year-on-year in January-June.

The biggest challenge will be keeping it trendy. It plans to release more than 100 new toys in 2021, and has partnered with Disney and other partners to sell merchandise for Mickey and other figures. Still, once the fad wears off, investors may not like what’s inside the box.

