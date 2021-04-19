Chip leader TSMC skillfully tries to please everyone

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is working hard to satisfy everyone. The global shortage highlights TSMC’s near-monopoly on advanced chip production. It is going to increase capex by two-thirds as profits skyrocket and foreign governments push for it to increase production. This is a big increase in spending, but this $ 560 billion behemoth has a strong track record of managing risk.

A perfect storm of shutdowns due to the pandemic, disruptions from the US-China trade war, and volatile demand for cars, laptops and other products has led to an unprecedented semiconductor deficit around the world, causing the Automakers stop selling 1.3 million vehicles this quarter alone, according to estimates from research firm IHS Markit. Hardware giants like South Korea’s Samsung Electronics have also sounded the alarm.

The crisis puts a low-key TSMC in the spotlight. This is because companies like Qualcomm or Apple outsource manufacturing to this Taiwanese colossus that prides itself on being “everyone’s foundry”. Thanks to its formidable technological advantage over its rivals, the group has a nearly 60% share of the global market, according to industry observer TrendForce. In the case of the latest generation semiconductors, their share reaches 90%, calculates the consulting firm Bain & Company.

With factories running as fast as they can and customers scrambling for as many chips as possible, TSMC’s profits soared 19% year-on-year to $ 5 billion in the January-March quarter. In particular, the company said Thursday that it plans to spend $ 30 billion in capital expenditures (capex) by 2021, compared to a forecast of up to $ 28 billion given in January, and two-thirds more than last year’s outlay. It is part of a plan to invest 100 billion in three years to increase capacity.

It’s a clever move from the CEO, CC Wei. In addition to trying to keep customers happy, TSMC is under the gaze of politicians who distrust the weight of the company. Germany, for example, asked the Taiwanese authorities for help in convincing its local champion to supply more to its automakers, Reuters reported in January.

Chip shortages are often followed by overinvestment and oversupply. Still, shareholders can take comfort in TSMC’s reputation for capital discipline. Wei reiterated that spending plans are based on long-term trends, such as 5G growth and autonomous driving, and not short-term cycles. The company has also skillfully navigated geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.

After more than doubling in value in the last year, TSMC’s shares are trading at 26 times future earnings, well above its five-year average of 17 times. Everyone is worth pleasing.