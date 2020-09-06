Chlorine blast injures 217 in Iran

Tehran: An explosion occurred while transporting cylinders filled with chlorine gas by truck in Iran, injuring 217 people.

According to the International News Agency, cylinders of chlorine gas were being transported by truck in western Iran when a powerful explosion occurred, as a result of which 217 people were injured. The injured have been shifted to the hospital where the condition of 13 people is said to be critical.

The blast caused chaos and injured several people in the stampede. Firefighters have contained the blaze. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where immediate medical aid was provided.

Tehran police say the blast was caused by negligence on the part of the driver, who was carelessly carrying cylinders filled with chlorine and for which no safety measures were taken. The driver has been taken into custody.

Iran’s Interior Ministry has denied involvement in the chlorine blast, saying the incident was caused by the driver’s negligence and carelessness.