Christine Jorgensen: the story behind a pioneer of sex change surgeries

Our history is full of memorable figures who have served as guides for society during its evolution. However, unfortunately not all of these are as recognized as they should be. To put our grain of sand and help change this, let’s remember the story of Christine Jorgensen, the woman who became a pioneer of gender change surgeries.

The beginnings of Christine Jorgensen

On May 30, 1926, George William Jorgensen Jr. was born in the Bronx, New York, son of George W. Jorgensen and Florence Hansen. From a very young age, George would appear different from the rest of the children around him.

By the time she reached her teens, George would already be convinced that she had been born in the wrong gender, she was a woman trapped in the body of a man. For many years it was considered homosexual, since terms such as gender fluidity were simply not understood or adequately known in those days.

Fortunately, George grew up in a loving home that always gave him space to be who he was. However, there was always something that did not feel complete, George still could not be fully happy.

However, he would not have to wait that long to be, after serving a brief service of just over a year in the army, George returned to California. But his stay there would not last long.

Through his own research, he would come to know the name of Dr. Christian Hamburger, who was experimenting with the possibility of changing the gender in animals using hormone therapy. In 1950, under the excuse of visiting his family in Denmark, George traveled to this country and made contact with the doctor. This would be the beginning of the way so that George could finally be herself.

The transformation, Jorgensen became the woman she always knew she was

Christian Hamburger and George Jorgensen hit it off immediately, and the doctor also became the first to acknowledge that George was, in fact, not gay. She was a heterosexual woman trapped in the body of a man, which is why Christian diagnosed him as “transsexual”, what we now call transgender.

For a whole year George took female hormones and little by little he saw his body change. Likewise, supported by Christian, she began to wear women’s clothing and to feel more and more comfortable with her body.

By 1951 she would speak with the doctor of psychology, Georg Sturup, and he would be convinced of her determination in her gender as a woman. Therefore, he would give the go-ahead for his first gender change surgery.

This authorization would be followed by that of the Danish Minister of Justice, whom Sturup himself would request to change the legislation to allow castration during surgery. The first surgery, in 1951, was a success; this as well as the second, which occurred in 1952.

By 1953, George would leave his birth name behind and adopt that of Christine Jorgensen, in honor of Dr. Christian Hamburger, whom he always respected and valued highly. After all, he had finally given her the opportunity to be completely herself both inside and out.

Christine Jorgensen makes her “debut” in the United States

Christine would have left the United States at age 24 as a thin, shy and slightly effeminate soldier. By 26, almost pink at 27, she would return as a curvy woman, confident and much happier.

The history and fame of Christine Jorgensen began before she set foot in the United States. The New York Daily News even ran a front-page story that read the following headline: “Ex-GI Turns Blonde Bomber: Operations Transform Bronx Youth.”

This was on December 1, 1952. A little over two months later, when Christine arrived at the United States airport on February 12, 1953, she would be greeted like a celebrity, paparazzi, reporters and cameramen waited to speak with the most notorious woman of the moment.

Fame, fortune and social activism

Quickly new doors began to open for the woman of the moment. In Hollywood they sought to do roles in her productions and the world of theater was also behind her for at least a decade.

As if that weren’t enough, Christine Jorgensen also became famous for her iconic song “I Enjoy Being a Girl” that she performed in every nightclub she was hired at. Around this time she was awarded as the Woman of the Year by the Scandinavian Society in New York.

During this time, her notoriety kept her active and economic stability was never an issue. But by the sixties, the buzz around Christine had subsided a bit. Which is why the actress and now social activist had to think of other methods to remain a reference.

By 1967, the autobiographical book ‘Christine Jorgensen: A Personal Autobiography’ would come out, which would narrate her entire life story. A few years later, in 1970, the film inspired by his work ‘The Christine Jorgensen Story’ would also be revealed.

Thanks to the royalties from these two creations, Christine would not have to worry about money for the rest of her life. Because of this, he was able to start spending his time doing awareness campaigns about the LGBTQ community, even visiting universities to talk about the subject and being not only a source of inspiration, but a person capable of providing advice to whoever needed it.

Not everything was easy for Christine

Fortunately for Christine Jorgensen, both the media and her family welcomed her with open arms, accepting her as she was and – in the case of the media – loving her even more for that.

However, her love life was not so lucky. She spent much of her life alone, until she found the man she wanted to marry, a typist named Howard Knox.

They were both ready to take the big step and say “I accept”; but society was not ready to accept this. When the couple went to the registry to legalize their marriage, they found a big obstacle: Christine’s birth certificate labeled her as a man and that could not be changed in those days.

Due to the prejudices of the time Knox lost his job when the news of the engagement was made public and, little by little, the relationship cooled down. In the end, the couple would separate and each would go their own way.

Goodbye Christine! Your story will live forever

Despite not being so lucky in love, the story of Christine Jorgensen is that of a happy, strong and confident woman who managed to overcome the gender stereotypes of the time to become what she really wanted to be.

His life ended very soon, in 1989, at the age of 62, when he lost the battle against liver and lung cancer. Both fruits of his strong habit of smoking up to two boxes of cigars a day.

Although its light soon turned off, its wake remained forever in our memory. Until these times Christine is recognized as a pioneer and has become another of the trans women like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Riviera who have marked milestones in our common history as a society.

.