Christmas cashback refunds change: here’s what happened

By Brian Adam
Christmas Cashback Refunds Change: Here's What Happened

Brian Adam
News for i refunds of the Italian Government’s Christmas cashback. PagoPa has in fact announced that it has refreshed the Portfolio section of the Io app, and consequently has recovered some transactions previously not counted and carried out during the Christmas period.

According to what was stated by PagoPA, the error would have been made by Bancomat Spa and relates to transactions made on 18 and 29 December 2020. This system problem has led to the non-counting of some transactions which are now regularly present in the Portfolio section.

As part of the monitoring and verification of payment flows carried out in December 2020 using electronic payment instruments activated for the experimental phase of Cashback, Bancomat SpA detected a technical anomaly which – for the days of 18 and 29 December – resulted in the failure to acquire some transactions in the PagoBANCOMAT circuit“Reads the brief statement released by the company controlled by the government.

Just in those days in fact many users had reported some anomaly with the transaction count and had flocked to social media to express their disappointment.

PagoPA also explains that “following this update, some program participants may be entitled to receive a refund of the Christmas Extra Cashback (i.e. reaching the minimum threshold of 10 necessary transactions) or, in other cases, may be entitled to a refund of amount higher than that already notified“.

There is complete uncertainty about the future of cashback, especially following the government crisis that opened yesterday with the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

