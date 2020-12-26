Christmas, pig and lots of music: this was the last show of the Puerto Rican salsa singer Tito Rojas

- Advertisement -

The Puerto Rican Salsero Tito Rojas He died in the early hours of this Saturday at the age of 65 from a presumed heart attack. His last presentation was virtual last Thursday, Christmas Eve, through his YouTube page, together with his orchestra.

There expressed his good wishes For the year that is about to begin, he thanked his faithful audience that followed him throughout his career, he had the pleasure of trying a live sucker and sang some of his songs.

“This Christmas I want to wish congratulations to all the musicians of the world, especially those from Puerto Rico. I wish you many happiness, health and blessings, which cannot be missed ”, he began.

Then he made a joke: “I’m not going to greet my sons-in-law because they want to eat the pig”.

“There are so many beautiful things that I want to express to the people who have followed me so much …”, He continued, before thanking everyone in his country and around the world.

The concert was broadcast on YouTube and seen by more than 63,000 people so far.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, lamented the sudden death of the veteran salsa singer. In a tweet, he indicated that Puerto Rico “is in mourning and the world of salsa with the sad departure of our Tito Rojas, the Gallo Salsero”.

“Our family is a sauce boat and we deeply feel their departure. A solidarity hug from us to your family members. May he rest in peace! ”, Said the governor in her message.

As reported by the Puerto Rico Police, a call at 12.45 (04.45 GMT) to the 9-1-1 Emergency System, alerted the authorities to “a medical case”, at the entrance of a residence in the Tejas neighborhood, in Humacao, a municipality on the east coast of the island.

When the authorities arrived at the place, they found the body of Julio César Rojas López, the salsa’s first name, no vital signs.

Agent José Rivera, attached to the District of Las Piedras, together with prosecutor Gabriel Redondo, took charge of the investigation of these events. The body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Sciences in San Juan.

In addition to the governor, several well-known Puerto Rican artists such as Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Don Omar, Tito Nieves and Ismael Miranda, they expressed their condolences before the event.

Before singing, Tito Rojas was a barber, as detailed by the Puerto Rican journalist and sociologist Hiram Guadalupe in his book “Historia de la salsa”, in the biography of the salsa singer.

Guadalupe also highlights that Rojas, while studying, sang rock and roll in English with the group The Amaral’s until the musician Pedro Conga appeared in his life, who invited him to join his International Orchestra, first as a chorus girl for the great Fania Stars and later as the group’s lead singer.

Rojas released his first album -of his more than 25-, “Mima la pululera”, together with Conga in 1972.

After that experience, he joined the Cuban singer’s orchestra Justo Betancourt and the set Borincuba, with which he recorded “Distinto y different” (1977) and “¡Presencia!” (1978), according to the biography developed by Guadalupe.

Although he later separated from her, Betancourt produced his next two albums as a soloist: “Borincuba with love: Presents Tito Rojas” (1978) and “Borincuba here” (1979).

The singer later worked with him Borincano set, with which he released a record in 1980. Five years later he recorded with the Luisito Ayala orchestra and the Puerto Rican Power.

“El gallo salsero”, as Rojas was known, had a vast career of more than 40 years, in which he released other albums such as “A mi Estilo”, “Por own Right”, “Humildemente”, “I want to get home”, “El de siempre” and “Traditional”.

The also singer of the hits “He collided with life” and “Condéname a tu amor”, was known for his expressions such as “Dale pa’bajo”, “Perdona sae”, “Claro, brute” and “Coge pa’tu House”.

His last production was “A rooster for history.”

Before that album, he released “El Viajero”, an album that he published under his own label, TR Records (the first was “Independiente”, released in 2012), and has eight songs.

Rojas’ death joins that of another prominent Puerto Rican salsa singer in 2020, Carlos “Cano” Estremera, who passed away on October 28 at age 62.

Estremera, known for hits such as “La boda de ella”, “El toro”, “El caimán” or “Ámame in slow motion”, died in a hospital on the island, where he remained hospitalized for about a week due to multiple complications of Health.

(With information from EFE)

