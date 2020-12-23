Christmas refloats the bitterest fight of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: their children will also be separated

- Advertisement -

Brad Pitt got his ex’s permission to spend the holidays with three of his children, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, as he continues his bitter custody battle with Angelina Jolie. However, the actor’s family gathering will be limited to Christmas Eve by order of the actress, as reported by Us Weekly magazine.

“You can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve,” the publication quoted a source, who later clarified that Pitt and Jolie “discussed spending the holidays as a family when they ‘got along’ earlier this year, but everything has changed since so”

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the endless drama,” added the source. “Unfortunately, your children are collateral damage.”

The coronavirus pandemic ended this year with Jolie’s travels around the world. Source Us Weekly He noted that “he has wanted to do humanitarian work outside the United States, but he needs Brad’s permission to get the children out of the country.”

Pitt, 57, and Jolie, 45, are locked in a never-ending custody battle for five of their six children that has dragged on since they were declared legally single in April 2019. The Oscar winner filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. After announcing their separation, Jon Voight’s daughter accused her then husband of mistreating his son Maddox during a family flight, using drugs and having self-control problems.

By the statements of his ex-partner, the actor publicly acknowledged his problems with alcohol. “He drank a lot. It became a problem “, he said in an interview in 2017. Since then he has remained sober.

Aside from Shiloh, 14, and the twins, 12, the custody battle affects Pax, 17, and Zahara, 15. The oldest of the couple, Maddox, is a legal adult at 19 years old.

Pitt claims that custody be shared, while Jolie refuses, considering the actor a harmful and unreliable influence to take care of the children.

Last June during an interview, the Oscar winner said that she separated from the actor because of the “wellness” of his six children.

This year, Jolie tried to have her private divorce judge, John W. Ouderkirk, removed from office because he was allegedly too close to Pitt’s lawyers. Pitt’s team responded with court documents showing that Ouderkirk, who officiated the couple’s wedding in 2014, had informed all parties of the alleged conflict of interest.

“The longer you do this, the more damage it does to the children,” an acquaintance of the former couple told the Page Six site in August. “This is her game. He still has the kids for longer than he does and he’s trying to keep that up as long as possible. “

Pitt wants to avoid his ex’s plans to move with the whole family to England. She also wants the children to attend a Los Angeles school in person, breaking Jolie’s dynamic of being home-schooled or training abroad. In one of her last interviews, the actress made it clear that Hollywood is not the place she wants to raise her children but that she has no other option since Los Angeles is the actor’s place of residence.

