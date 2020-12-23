‘Christmas’, ‘Santa’ and ‘star’ are the most searched words on foclóir.ie at the end of the pandemic year

- Advertisement -

The dictionary industry had a great year in 2020 with the print version of the online English-Irish dictionary, but the use of dictionary sites also flourished

The words ‘elf’, ‘Santa’ and ‘star’ have challenged the terms of the pandemic on focloir.ie this Christmas.

The words ‘lock-down’, ‘pandemic’, ‘virus’, ‘quarantine’

and ‘mask’ among the 1000 most searched words on foclóir.ie this year which were not among the 1000 most searched last year.

But these gloomy terms aren’t getting their way this month and ‘elf’, ‘santa’, ‘star’ ‘Christmas’,’ sleigh ‘,’ reindeer ‘,’ Christmas tree ‘and’ decoration ‘find a place among the 100 most searched words in December.

The top ten most searched words on foclóir.ie in 2020 were ‘for’, ‘go’, ‘to’, ‘play’, ‘love’, ‘be’, ‘speaking voice’, ‘hello’, ‘help ‘and’ app ‘.

But there has also been a boom in the use of dictionary sites this year.

The online English-Irish dictionary had 2.43 million users in 2020, an increase of 13% from 2019.

These users received 6.54 million visits (sessions) to the site and viewed 34 million pages, an increase of 23%.

75% of searches were conducted in Ireland, 13% in America and 6% in Britain. The dictionary had over 33,000 users in Canada, 25,000 users in Australia and over 10,000 users in France and Germany.

The dictionary team is still scratching their heads trying to make sense of the decline in the number of users in St Lucia this year. There were eight users of the site in 2020 compared to 17 in 2019. In Argentina, the number of users increased by 30% from 550 to 725.

In 2020, the number of users increased by 13% focloir.ie compared to 2019.

2.4 million users had Teanglann.ie in 2020, an increase of 27%, and those people viewed almost 40 million pages.