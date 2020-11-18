Chrome 87: faster and instant loading of pageviews, how?

Despite the pandemic, Google has continued to develop its browser with new versions that, yes, have had to change the pace to adapt to these times of confinement and teleworking. That is why They are already immersed in the development of version 87, which will be the next to land and that we hope to do so before the end of the year.

And apart from that tuning that they usually introduce in each new release, Google’s always surprise us with some functionality that makes it easier to use the browserIn such a way that it ends up becoming an essential process just after a few months. And this new instant loading of pages that we just visited is one of them, something that the Mountain View have explained in detail on their official blog.

Travel to the past instantly

What Chrome’s parents have come up with is nothing more than allow us to return to the previous page in a completely instantaneous way. We are not talking about one or two seconds, but about an operation that does not consume time and that will be of great help in those cases in which you go and come by practically the same websites over and over again.

What Google has done with Chrome is to permanently cache all the information in the browser of that page, in such a way that when you press on the return button, it will recover it from the memory (in this case of the smartphone) instantly, without a short period of time. So you can see in the video that you have just above and that shows how that “tab control” of Chrome 87 will be used.

Now, if we have many tabs open, storing previously viewed pages can take a good amount of memory, so from Google they announce that “Chrome manages[rá] actively use your computer resources to streamline the tabs you care about, while allowing you to keep hundreds of tabs open so you can pick up where you left off. “So much so, that it will focus its resources on those pages that we have in view, practically deactivating the ones we don’t use to gain 25% speed. .

It is obvious that in the case of users who have hundreds of tabs open, such a cache function can be a problem, both in memory and in processor usage. Hence, the Mountain Viewers add that “we have made significant improvements by preventing background tabs from activating your CPU too often and no longer displaying tabs that you can’t see.” To do this, they are going to “limit JavaScript timer activations in the background tabs to once per minute. This reduces CPU usage up to 5 times and extends battery life up to 1.25 hours in our internal tests. “In addition, they add,” we have done it without sacrificing the background functions that interest users, such as playing music and receiving notifications. “