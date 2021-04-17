Chrome 90 improves security and quality of video calls

- Advertisement -

A few days ago the update of Chrome 90 It extends among its vast user base and although unlike the latest versions of Google’s browser it does not include great news at the level of functionality, it is an important launch in more ways than one and it is not advisable to lose track of it whether it is default or not , since many of its internal changes come directly from Chromium and will be applied by the rest of the browsers that use it.

The most outstanding novelties of Chrome 90 fall into two groups: security and video support, which is worth more than just watching video. Likewise, Chrome 90 is a version of special interest for developers, since it implements improvements that we will not enter, because we are not writing for developers here, but that also deserve a brief mention. For more information, the megachupiguay presentation video, which you will be interested in seeing whether you develop the web or use Chrome as a tool for it.

Chrome 90, news

Turning now to the Chrome 90 novelties focused on the end user, the first block corresponds to security and begins with the patching of a serious vulnerability found in the browser’s JavaScript engine, the new version of which solves. But if you use any other Chromium derivative don’t worry, because everyone has received their patch or should do so shortly.

However, the highlight of Chrome 90 in this regard – that of security – is the new encrypted connections policy, by which the browser from now on it will prioritize the connection through HTTPS when browsing sites that offer both an unencrypted and an encrypted version. This is something that Firefox 83 and Brave previously did with the HTTPS Everywhere plugin.

As we already pointed out at the time, however, this “imposition” comes quite late, and the fact is that no one has done more than Google itself for the adoption of HTPPS, penalizing in its search engine those sites that have not implemented this protocol. It is still a bit strange that this feature has been delayed so much in the same Google browser.

Another change at the security level that Chrome 90 brings is the definitive blocking of port 554 for HTTP, HTTPS and FTP due to the number of attacks that are received out there.

Moving on to video, Chrome 90 has implemented support for encoding via CPU with AV1 codec, which was already used for decoding, but which is now being extended to the reverse and, if the hardware accompanies, promises relevant improvements especially in video calls based on the standard WebRTC protocol used by services such as Google Duo, Google Meet or others.

AV1 works with the H.264 and H.265 codecs and its implementation is expected to improve video calls by reducing the necessary bandwidth, but without compromising quality. At least it is like that on paper and, we repeat, as long as the hardware accompanies, because in old processors you should not notice any improvement. In addition, this novelty is relegated for the moment to the desktop version of the browser.

The rest of the new features of Chrome 90 are rather small details, although with this version the function of search open tabs which debuted with Chrome 87 last year no less. He is also late, yes, but as they say, is it never late if happiness is good?