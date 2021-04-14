Chrome 90 is here and it arrives improving video compression to consume less bandwidth in video calls

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Now that the browser market is more hectic than ever, Google has released a new version of Chrome. The Mountain View browser reaches version 90, an update that it can now be downloaded from the Chrome website and that comes with interesting improvements.

Chrome 90 comes with improvements that you will only experience when using it. There are no aesthetic or visual changes and to appreciate the changes we will have to pull the video playback. Improvements that always include bug fixes and performance improvements.

Optimizing bandwidth

Chrome 90 comes with improvements in video file playback and, above all, in security. With this version, Google covers a serious Zero-Day vulnerability that affected the browser and also Edge and that could facilitate the attack of third parties to execute applications remotely.

A threat that we already talked about yesterday and that affected the Javascript V8 engine. With this update and along with this security breach, Google has also blocked port 554 for HTTP, HTTPS, or FTP servers, as it was being used for attacks.

Chrome 90 releases a new codec. AV1 is improved so that now can improve the quality of video compression achieved by standards such as H.264 and H.265 and that already offer web applications such as Duo, Meet or Webex.

An improved compression that also benefits our data rate, especially if we use a mobile connection, since now with less bandwidth consumption we can experience the same quality. Similarly, less powerful connections can also access better features.

Other new arrivals are the clipboard support with read-only files o WebXR Depth API to improve physics in augmented reality web applications.

The new version can now be downloaded from this link or from Chrome itself, checking in the settings if there is an update available.

More information and download | Google