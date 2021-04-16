Chrome 90 is here: much safer browsing even if you don’t want it, do you know how?

- Advertisement -

Surely you already know, that the safest way to access a web page is in those cases in which the internet address, its URL, begins with an “https” instead of “http”. The fundamental difference lies in that final “s” that comes to mean “safe”, that is, an access shielded from any threat that may be looking at what we do. The problem comes many times, when we write that URL, we do not know if that page has a secure version or not, so we choose to access the normal one with the risks that this entails. Google, with version 90 of Chrome that it has already put into circulation, wants to end that dilemma and not take a single unnecessary risk again. The browser will try to connect What the Mountain Viewers have come up with is a very simple but very effective little trick. Every time a user clicks on a link to go to any page, the browser will first try to connect through that “https” and, if it does not find an answer, then it will try to connect with “http”. In this way, we can be sure that we always achieve the safest result of all possible. This update reaches the entire platform including the Android version, although in the case of iOS users will have to wait until it is fully released. This decision to access secure domains first was known last March when Google announced this novelty as a way of always looking for the most reliable option when accessing a web page. What’s more, in most cases, this “https” not only offers greater security, but also speeds up the connection and the load occurs faster. Some experts have highlighted the speed of those from Mountain View in publishing this version 90 of Chrome, a little earlier than expected, in what seems like an urgent movement to close a security hole that had been threatening the platform. This is the correction of a so-called zero-day exploit that was discovered a few dates ago. Finally, Chrome 90 also includes the AV1 codec, specially designed to improve transmission in video calls, although it has also been used, for example, to play Netflix content on mobile devices in 4K.