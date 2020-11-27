Chrome could recover an ‘incognito mode’ feature that disappeared in 2018

For two years now, we have been using Chrome without the possibility of obtaining screenshots when we use it in incognito mode and, to this day, it does not seem very understandable that things continue like this. And it is that who else who less, ends up seeing something that catches your attention and that you want to share through WhatsApp, or social networks, through a simple screenshot.

The fact is that if you use Chrome on your mobile with that incognito mode activated, the key combination to get that screenshot won’t work for you, and you will have to return to the normal navigation system (logged in and with your Google account) to be able to do so, so you lose all the advantages of going unnoticed without leaving a trace while browsing. But now, the Mountain Viewers are thinking about it and they value bringing it back to life. Again.

Already present in the betas

So things, Google has moved a tab regarding this function and has decided to test it within the beta versions that is available to all users to test some of the improvements that will later reach the final releases. It is about what is known as Canary versions of Chrome and that you have available to download in the Android Play Store.

Google has always defended itself against this absence, stating that little less than it is not possible to have a configuration that allows taking screenshots since “there are some complexities” to implement it as incognito mode makes it difficult to add a configuration whatever type, since its very nature prevents a preset of any option from existing.

Enable captures in Chrome Canary.

In that Canary version you can already see how the Mountain Viewers have introduced this capture function While we navigate with incognito mode, only it does not appear by default and you have to go to activate it with one of those famous flags. If you want to try it right now, you just have to download that Canary version of Chrome and write the text “chrome: // flags” in the address bar. An immense list of functions will appear but, as we want to narrow down the results, we write “incognito” in the lower search box.

Now we select the option called “Incognito Screenshot” and we tell the browser to activate it. Finally, we just have to restart Chrome for the changes to take effect and we can start browsing and taking screenshots as if there was no tomorrow.