Chrome for Android launches the option to share web pages with a QR code, print and more news

By Brian Adam
Chrome for Android launches the option to share web pages with a QR code, print and more news
Chrome For Android Launches The Option To Share Web Pages

Apple

Everything new from Apple: Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4, A14 Bionic and more

Brian Adam - 0
Manzana has held a somewhat atypical conference this year, where we have not seen the presentation of the iPhone 12. This is due to...
Apps

Chrome for Android launches the option to share web pages with a QR code, print and more news

Brian Adam - 0
Google has announced the news that will come to your browser Chrome in the coming days with its update to version 85, with important...
Apple

Apple backtracks and will allow the game in ‘streaming’ … with conditions

Brian Adam - 0
A month ago Apple came to confirm that unfortunately for all its users he wasn't going to let streaming game services land on his...
Android

WhatsApp shows how it will download messages on more than one device

Brian Adam - 0
It is one of the most desired functions by WhatsApp users almost since its launch, that we can use our account on more than...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Chrome for Android launches the option to share web pages with a QR code, print and more newsGoogle has announced the news that will come to your browser Chrome in the coming days with its update to version 85, with important news for its version for desktop and news for its version for Android.

For our mobile devices, Chrome 85 for Android releases important new features and advances us another feature that will also soon come to this version of the browser.

QR code and Print option

Chrome Qr Print

Reaches Chrome one of the features that we were able to test since last July through its experimental functions. We refer to QR code starring Dino (the T-Rex protagonist of the Chrome game).

Now when sharing a web page we will have the option to share it through a QR code that we can also download as an image file. In addition, in the new share menu, now we will also have a shortcut for to print a Web page.

Coming soon…

Chrome Change Pestanya

Google also announces that a novelty already available in the desktop version of Chrome will also soon come to Android: the option switch to this tab.

To avoid having duplicate tabs open, with the same web page open, when writing a URL, the suggestion bar will notify us with a new icon that we already have that website open, and if we click on that icon we will change to that tab. This feature is already enabled in Chrome Canary.

