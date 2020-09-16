Chrome for Android launches the option to share web pages with a QR code, print and more news

Google has announced the news that will come to your browser Chrome in the coming days with its update to version 85, with important news for its version for desktop and news for its version for Android.

For our mobile devices, Chrome 85 for Android releases important new features and advances us another feature that will also soon come to this version of the browser.

QR code and Print option

Reaches Chrome one of the features that we were able to test since last July through its experimental functions. We refer to QR code starring Dino (the T-Rex protagonist of the Chrome game).

Now when sharing a web page we will have the option to share it through a QR code that we can also download as an image file. In addition, in the new share menu, now we will also have a shortcut for to print a Web page.

Coming soon…

Google also announces that a novelty already available in the desktop version of Chrome will also soon come to Android: the option switch to this tab.

To avoid having duplicate tabs open, with the same web page open, when writing a URL, the suggestion bar will notify us with a new icon that we already have that website open, and if we click on that icon we will change to that tab. This feature is already enabled in Chrome Canary.