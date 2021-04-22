Chrome has an option that allows you to track prices from Android

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google Chrome allows you to enable an option on Android that tracks the prices of products that we select in the browser.

An option that will save you from having to install third-party solutions so as not to lose the best offers for the products that interest you.

So you can take advantage of the offers from Chrome on your mobile

This option for tracking prices from the Chrome tabs, as mentioned in Android Police, can be tested in version 90 of the Google browser. One detail to keep in mind is that this option is not enabled by default in Chrome, so you will have to apply a little trick to integrate it into the browser.

Yes, you will have to use the experimental features of Chrome. So to do that, go to chrome: // flags / # enable-tab-grid-layout. This will take you to “Tab Grid Layout”, so you just have to display the menu and choose from the available options “Enables prices notifications”.

Once you restart the browser, you can now search for the products you want to track and leave them loaded in the tabs. And as a last step, go to the menu (of the three dots) from the tab group view and choose “Follow prices” to activate the option “Follow prices in tabs” and the notifications for “Alerts for price drops” . Of course, you can configure these notifications from the device Settings.

Once you carry out all these steps, Chrome will be aware of the prices of the products that you have loaded in the tabs. And it will inform you if some of the websites reduce the price of the products so that you can take advantage of the offers.

Although it does not seem that it has a system as complete and simple as other third-party solutions, it is an option to consider. Of course, it is essential that you leave the tabs with the loaded products for this dynamic that Chrome proposes on Android to develop.