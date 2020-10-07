Chrome is updated to version 86: Added further security shields

Google has released version 86 of Chrome in the last hours, which we can now update on all devices in which we use this browser. What our computers and mobile devices with iOS or Android include, and what It comes to worry, above all, about security, about all those contents that we find daily and that they can be a potential threat of phishing, ransomware, etc.

And is that unlike other releases, this version 86 does not have so much aesthetic change, or new functionalities, but rather puts the pick and the shovel in always keeping us away from any threat, even in those cases in which the page we are visiting claims to have an HTTPS protocol. It is in these sites where, on many occasions, we trust ourselves when we see the presence of that certificate and we relax our security measures, which leads us to click, or follow, a suspicious link that can end in a theft of bank data and impersonation of personality.

Update to be more secure

One of the great novelties of Chrome for mobiles that arrive with this version 86 is the browser alerts when the password of one of our services or online accounts has been compromised in an internet leak, which could indicate that hackers may have it in their power to access our place. This tool, which came to the desktop versions in December of last year, you now have on the screen of your smartphones, which is a giant step when it comes to addressing security flaws.

Analysis of compromised passwords. Google

Parallel to these warnings, there is the possibility of resetting those passwords, in such a way that now it is much easier to change them. That is why Chrome 86 on iOS and Android also adds, along with information on whether a password is compromised or not, a direct link to the page where it is possible to reset it, to take as little time as possible from the moment they inform us of the security breach.

iOS will also benefit from important news with this version 86 of Chrome, as is the use of biometric sensors to fill in data from a form. This function, which was already present in Android since July, will ask us to use Face ID or Touch ID for those operations in which we want to auto-complete some data to fill out a questionnaire, recover a username and password or at the moment we are going to pay with a memory card.

Finally, this update is not only concerned with verifying the authenticity of forms on secure sites, but also analyzes the integrity and security on our smartphone of all the downloads we make through the browser. As always, go to the iOS or Android digital stores, or to the configuration of the desktop version to update.