Chrome makes the address bar serve to execute actions through commands

We know that the Chrome address bar, called Onmibox, allows us to do much more than simply entering the URL of the web to visit, since it also allows us to search with the selected search engine or on specific websites, access to advanced configuration options of the browser, among some more possibilities, including running Actions, which have now just hit the Chrome Beta channel.

The idea is that users become familiar with this new feature, which at the end of this year will reach the stable version, that is, for all users. With his arrival on the Beta channel, Google also expands the number of available Shares compared to the one that initially arrived at the end of last year, when it made an appearance only on Chromebooks devices. experimentally, basically focused on some aspects of Chrome’s configuration.



Google says that Actions “are a quick and easy way to navigate or perform an action directly from the Chrome address bar”, specifying that users will be able to type commands such as “Chrome security check” or “Run password check” To execute security actions, to start a document in Google Docs they can write “New Google document” or “Create Google document”, and in the Google account management section they can write “Control my Google account” or “Set up my Google account.”

The company indicates that Beta channel users have the most current version perhaps they should activate the following two flags: # omnibox-pedals-batch2 and # omnibox-pedals-default-icon-colored that they will be able to search and find once they enter chrome: // flags.

It is possible that during all this time new actions will be arriving, and that at the time of the official launch it may already have a significant number of actions so that users can take advantage of them, executing tasks and actions without having to leave the toolbar. chores.

Undoubtedly, It is one more addition to the possibilities that the Chrome address bar already offers, making it a versatile and practical function beyond the traditional role of the address bars, and we assume that in time it will grow to have its own enthusiasts.

It is also a differentiating element that will allow it to mark distances with respect to rivals such as Microsoft Edge, whose user share continues to rise at a good pace. We will see the surprises that may be in store for us in the future.