Chrome Music Lab, Google’s music-oriented experiments

There is no doubt that Google is a technology giant and this is evident when we see all the developments in which they work. There are hundreds of projects that are being developed in the company, in different directions and oriented to different areas. Thus, we have known one that has been very interesting to us because they are Google experiments, oriented to music.

It is a project called Chrome Music Lab composed of several experiments that seek to open possibilities for music creation from the browser.

Google and its experiments to make music from the browser

Part of what Google shows with these small developments is that there is a world of possibilities for creating multimedia from the browser. Specifically in the musical area, Chrome Music Lab focuses on 3 works that are published at the moment: Shared Piano, Song Maker and Rhythm.

Shared Piano It is nothing more than a keyboard that you can play just by opening it in the browser, but you can also record. The interface is very friendly, with a somewhat childish design that could attract children a lot.

For its part, Song Maker It is a sequencer, that is, a tool where we can create rhythmic patterns. Here we have available various instruments, a control for the tempo and the center of the free screen to mark the chords of the composition.

By last, Rhythm It is dedicated to the percussion area so here you will be greeted by some very curious characters playing drums, timpani, congas and brass.

In each of these tools you can create music from scratch just by playing it on your keyboard or clicking on the interface. These developments leave the door open to a world of possibilities that the same company could take further in the future.

If you want to have a fun time on the computer or entertain the kids, then pay a visit to the 3 musical experiments of Google.

.