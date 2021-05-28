Chrome OS will soon allow you to select high-quality voices in its text-to-speech feature

Google is preparing a series of changes in the Text To Speech (TTS) accessibility function in the Chrome OS operating system, which, as we already know, is becoming an interesting alternative to traditional desktop systems such as Windows or macOS.

As with the same feature available on Android mobile phones, Chrome OS users will soon also be able to choose high-quality voices available in the cloud.



Improving accessibility in Chrome OS

In this sense, until now, users could choose a series of voices that were processed on the device itself, and therefore, it was not necessary that they had to have an Internet connection to carry out text-to-speech conversions.

The ability to choose high-quality voices available in the cloud It is an option that will require users to have their devices connected to the Internet, since the conversions to speech will be made directly from the cloud.

For now, this novelty is now arriving experimentally, therefore, those users who do not want to wait for its final launch must activate the corresponding flag, which has just been incorporated.

But in addition, Text To Speech (TTS) will also enable the possibility that Users can change the conversation speed, either speed it up or slow it down, through a floating control panel, adjusting the experience to their needs.

Just these changes will also come minor changes, although as a whole it will improve the experience, and allow Chromebooks to be more versatile devices for all types of people.

The truth is that the fact that Google is working on improving the Accessibility capabilities of the increasingly popular Chromebooks makes them able to be considered by more and more people, organizations and institutions, as we are coming to see over time.

Gone is the time when Chrome OS was too basic that it did not cover even the smallest possible needs, although over time it came to allow local file hosting, support for applications from other operating systems (not just web applications ), as well as bringing printing capabilities, support for accessibility features, and much more, luckily for all users.

For now, all these aforementioned changes have been reflected in Chromium Gerrit, as they have discovered from Chrome Story.