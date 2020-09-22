Chrome paid extensions are a problem and Google is going to fix it

Although most Chrome users use free extensions that improve a functionality or add a service in their daily lives, there are a lot of alternatives that are paid and that Google itself has confessed that they pose a problem. Basically because in the last eleven years the web has changed profoundly and there are many alternatives to that payment platform that is your Web Store payments.

Thus, it seems that sometimes users do not obtain the product they think they are acquiring and the platform itself does not offer the best guarantees when extensions are involved that are technically fraudulent. For example, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Google was forced to eliminate some that were trying to take advantage of the moment to earn money. So the Mountain Viewers did a major cleanup.

They will soon be eliminated

What Google wants with the measures that it will implement over the next few months is to ask the developers, that look for a way to charge their customers through any payment gateway of which there are available in the market. Not only bank cards, but also PayPal-style services and other similar ones that guarantee the integrity of all operations.

Payments through Google. Unsplash

It was on March 27 when Google began to veto the arrival of paid products to the Chrome store And, that measure that seemed temporary due to the pandemic, has ended up becoming definitive with permanent effects as of February 1, 2021, at which time all those payments through the browser platform will be disabled. But there is more, in just over two months, on December 1, free trials of those extensions will no longer be allowed so developers will have to take advantage of it to adapt their product to the new demands and carry out the migration of their clients to other payment platforms in that period of time.

According to Mountain View, in their recommendations to developers they remind them that those third-party payment platforms are “thriving ecosystems” where payment providers also offer “a much more diverse set of functions than a single provider could expect now that our developers have so many great options to choose from, we can comfortably suspend our own payments integration. “If you find yourself in this situation of having one or more payment extensions active in Chrome, Remember to contact the developer to find out on what terms the service will continue.