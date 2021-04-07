web
Chrome Theme Studio, a tool to create themes for Chrome

2021 04 07 16 50 51.jpg
2021 04 07 16 50 51.jpg

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Chrome is a browser that continues to lead the market thanks to its constant developments. It is an alternative that has managed to meet the needs of users and offer additional tools for a better experience. However, in terms of customization it seems that we could only download and install skins. Therefore, we will present you an alternative that will allow you to create themes for Chrome.

Its name is Chrome Theme Studio and it is a free and online tool with which, through a very simple process, you can create themes for your Chrome browser.

Create themes for Chrome for free and online

When we think about creating themes, processes related to the design area may come to mind. This may be successful, however, at this time many processes have been made easier for everyone. It means that, we will not necessarily have to have design knowledge if we want to create themes for Chrome. This becomes apparent when we review Chrome Theme Studio.

This online service allows you to create themes for Chrome in a matter of a few minutes in a very simple way. The process is simply based on choosing colors for each zone of the browser. When you are satisfied, it will only be enough to download the theme and incorporate it into the browser.

The tool does not require registration processes, so when entering the site we will immediately go to the work area. There we will find different sections that refer to areas of the browser. Right next to it, we will have a box that when clicked will display a color palette. The idea is to choose suitable color combinations to make the theme look good.

At the end, click on the “Download Theme” button, this will display a window with the steps to follow to incorporate it into the browser. Read the instructions, accept and then the zip file will be downloaded. So you can get completely custom themes to use in Chrome.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

