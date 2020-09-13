Chromecast: how to configure the home screen or ambient mode with the content you want

If you have a Chromecast, you will have seen that by default it shows certain random images when we turn on the television. This is the Chromecast’s ambient mode, a standby mode that shows us information while waiting for us to send the content. This mode can be customized in detail, something that is easy to do from the Google Home application.

We are going to teach you to set the Chromecast home screen or ambient mode, so you can take it beyond the images it shows by default. You just need the Google Home app and a couple of minutes.

Set Chromecast’s ambient mode

Setting the Chromecast’s ambient mode is pretty easy after updating the Google Home app. The first thing we have to do is make sure that we have the Chromecast linked to the app, the easiest way to know is that, if it appears in your list of sending devices, is linked successfully.

When accessing the ambient screen menu we will see a list of the functions that we can activate and deactivate in the Chromecast

If we want set ambient mode We have to click first on the Chromecast (which will have the name that we have given it and, later, on ‘customize ambient mode’. When we open this menu, all the options that we can use with the Chromecast will appear.

These options go through adding information about the device, information about the weather, Google Photos custom albums, Flickr, Facebook, etc. We only have to activate the options we want and immediately the changes will be reflected in the Chromecast.